Thiruvananthapuram: An affidavit should be submitted along with applications for possession certificates, the Kerala government has announced.

A circular issued by the State Revenue Department has made the affidavit mandatory for applying for possession certificate. The affidavit clarifies whether the land in possession has pattayam ( title-deed) or not. The circular was issued based on a High Court order.

The revenue department had on August 22, 2019, issued an order saying building permits should be awarded based on a certificate by the village officer, specifying the purpose for which the title-deed has been awarded.

The order was issued after it was found that land granted based on the Land Assignment Act in some Idukki villages were being used for other purposes, including commercial, in violation of the title-deed.

Several petitions were filed before the High Court after the Revenue Department order. Considering the petitions, the court directed the government to implement the order all across Kerala.

However, after a contempt of court plea was filed citing the government was not complying with the court directive, the High Court, on September 8, ordered the government to make the affidavit mandatory for issuing possession certificates.

The Special Secretary (Revenue) issued the circular, No. A2/49/2021/Rev, on October 1, based on this court order.