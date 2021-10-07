Malayalam
Drug racket busted in Kochi, IT professionals held

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 07, 2021 09:52 PM IST
drug racket
Jihad Basheer, Anila Raveendran, and Erlin Baby are the accused in the case.
Kochi: The city police busted a drug racket comprising IT professionals here on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused had taken a flat on rent at Thrikkakara to run their business and used to target employees of IT firms.

The Ernakulam City police were tipped off and a check done at night led to the arrests of Kollam natives Jihad Basheer, 30, and Anila Raveendran, 29, and Erlin Baby, 25, of North Paravur.

The accused used to bring drugs from other states and sell them in the city.

The police also nabbed four others --Remya Vimal, 23, Arjith Angel, 24, Ajmal Yusuf, 24 and Arun Joseph, 24 -- for allegedly using drugs with the accused.

The cops seized 2.5 gram MDMA, besides LSD stamps, hashish oil and hashish. It is suspected that they have stashed more drugs elsewhere. However, the cops could not find more quantity at the flat.

