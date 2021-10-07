KSEB plans awareness drive as power crisis looms with rising consumption

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is witnessing an extended peak power consumption with more Malayalis using air-conditioners to bring down the temperature before bedtime.



Earlier, the peak consumption was between 6 pm and 10 pm, but over the past two years, it has extended till 11 pm. Of the 73.65 million units of power consumed on Tuesday, 16.81 million units were utilised between 6 pm and 11 pm.

Kerala recorded its highest-ever power consumption of 88.41 million units on March 19, an unusually hot day. As many as 20.1 million units were consumed between 6 pm and 11 pm, and during the one hour from 10 pm, 4.24 million units were utilised.

Impact of coal crisis



The statistics have left the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) worried, especially since it has been planning an awareness drive on power consumption in the wake of the coal crisis in the country.



India has been facing a shortage of coal which may choke the country's thermal power plants. Heavy September rains in mining areas, coupled with the plants' failure in stocking up before the monsoon, high power consumption and a sharp fall in imports contributed to the shortage.

The shortage has forced several coal-fired plants to scale down power generation, and many others stopped operating due to COVID-19, leading to the crisis.

Costlier purchase likely



A prolonged crisis would force the KSEB to purchase power for Rs 18 a unit, much higher than Rs 6 per unit being bought now. Kerala has been dependent on other States for 75 per cent of its power needs.



To tide over the crisis, KSEB would conduct an awareness campaign covering all households, encouraging them to complete those works that could be done in daylight before dusk. High power-consuming electricals, such as motor pumps, grinders, iron-boxes should be used before 6 pm, since more power is available, including from solar panels, during daytime.

Habits too hurt



Those employed mostly use electrical devices post-6pm after reaching home from work. The KSEB requested the people to change the habit.



Changing the habit would also help in saving on power bills. Experts have advised the government to charge consumers an additional amount of 25 per cent if they use more than 500 units of power.