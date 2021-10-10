Three arrested for assaulting woman after giving her spiked drink

Pulpally (Wayanad): Three men, including a functionary of a charity organisation, were arrested for sexually assaulting a woman after offering her a spiked drink.

Identifying the men as Samshad Wayanad, 24, an office-bearer of Snehadeepam Charitable Society, Fasal Mahboob, 23, of Bathery, and Saifurehman, 26, of Ambalavayal, police said they exploited the woman's poverty to win her confidence.

Samshad used to frequent the woman's residence in the pretext of offering aid, police said, adding he promised her medical aid and financial support for her family. The men allegedly took her to Ernakulam promising better medical care, and offered her a drug-laced juice at the hotel room, where she was violated on September 29.

A police team led by Bathery DySP V S Pradeep Kumar investigated the case and arrested the accused.