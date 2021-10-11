Whirlwind in Arabian Sea, typhoons half the world away behind Kerala downpour

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to witness heavy rain in the coming days, thanks in part to the whirlwind raging in the Arabian Sea and typhoons half the world away.

According to meteorologists, the whirlwind is likely to remain active for the next four days.

Two typhoons rampage the western Pacific Ocean - Kompasu and Namtheun.

While Kompasu is slated to remain a severe tropical storm as it heads for the Luzon Strait and the Babuyan, battering the coasts of Batanes and Babuyan islands, at the northern tip of the Philippines, with heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts as early as Tuesday, the Namtheun is likely to evolve into a typhoon. However, a gradual turn to the northeast will see it clear of most landmasses.

A third typhoon, Lionrocker, lost wind Sunday evening and turned into a remnant low-pressure area.

Of the three, Kompasu is the major factor for rains in Kerala.

Meteorologists have also confirmed that the low-pressure area expected to form in the Bay of Bengal will be delayed.

Earlier analysis had indicated that this was to turn to a cyclone and ram the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha as early as October 15. However, this is not to be.

Typhoons and cyclones, while invariably the same, are used to describe severe storms in the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean respectively.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated showers in seven districts - almost all of them in northern Kerala.

The seven districts are Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

The IMD has also warned that there would be flash floods in low-lying areas of the state.

It has also advised fishermen to not venture out in to the sea on October 14 and 15 as winds gusting up to 50kmph are likely.