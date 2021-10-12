UDF recaptures Erattupetta Municipality as LDF abstains from election of chairperson

Erattupetta: The United Democratic Front wrested back the Municipal Chairperson's post of Erattupetta Municipality in Kottayam district after briefly losing it.

Muslim League’s Suhra Abdul Khader who was voted out through a no-confidence motion earlier was re-elected as chairperson.

While the Left Democratic Front (LDF) abstained from the polls, the Social Democratic Party of India fielded its own candidate.

The UDF-backed independent candidate Ansalan Parikutty who stood with the LDF when the LDF moved the no-confidence motion on September 9, voted in favour of the Congress-led front on Monday.

Suhra clinched victory securing 14 votes in the 28-member municipal council. SDPI candidate Nazeera Zubair got just five votes.

The LDF and particularly the CPM had invited widespread criticism across the state for seeking SDPI support. Subsequently, the LDF district leadership directed its members to abstain from the poll.

The no-confidence motion brought by LDF on September 9 was passed with the support of SDPI members and the Congress-backed independent member Ansalan.

Kanjirappally IHDP project officer C Vinod was the returning officer.

The seat position of different parties in the 28-member council is UDF-14, LDF-9 and SDPI-5.

Recently, the UDF had lost power in the Kottayam Municipality after a no-confidence motion brought by the LDF sailed through with the help of BJP councillors.

The date for the election of the Kottayam municipal chairperson is yet to be announced.