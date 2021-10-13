VM Kutty, doyen of Mappila Pattu, dies at 86

Kozhikode: V M Kutty, who played a key role in popularising Mappila Pattu or Muslim folk songs, passed away at a hospital in Kozhikode on Wednesday. He was 86.

Kutty was under treatment for heart-related ailments.

Born in 1935 at Pulikkal in Malappuram district, Kutty had imbibed the first music lessons from his paternal uncle Unneen and aunt Pandikasala Fathimakkutty.

Kutty was known to be one of the most popular figures among mainstream Mappilappattu singers.

He had also proven talent as a lyricist.

Kutty played a major role in popularizing the Mappilappattu genre through experimenting with the traditional music stream.

He had sung for seven Malayalam movies and composed 'Oppanas' for three others. He had also acted in the movies 'Ulpathi', 'Pathinalam Ravu, and 'Paradesi'. He had also penned a song for the 2000 Malayalam movie 'Mark Antony'.

Kutty was honoured by the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi for his contributions.

The burial will be held at Pulikkal Juma Masjid in Malappuram at 5pm on Wednesday.