Dr Mathews Mar Severios elected as supreme head of Orthodox Church

Kottayam: His Grace Dr Mathews Mar Severios was chosen as the new head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church on Thursday.

He was formally installed as the Cathlicos after a meeting of the Malankara Syrian Christian Association, the apex body comprising the representatives of priests and the laity, ratifies the Orthodox Church Synod's decision. The meeting was held at Parumala Seminary in Thiruvalla on October 14.

The decision was announced by Association President Kuriakose Mar Clemis Metropolitan.

Mar Severios was handed his official attire and insignia following this.

The Synod had unanimously nominated Mar Severios to be the new patriarch earlier. In all 24 Metropolitans of the Church took part in the Synod meeting last month at the Catholicate Palace at Devalokam in Kottayam town.

Mar Severios, 72, is currently the Metropolitan of the Diocese of Kandanad West and Diocese of Idukki.

The new Catholicos succeeds His Holiness Baselios Marthoma Paulose II who passed away in August.

Dr Mathews Mar Saverios was born on 12 February 1949 to Mr Cherian Anthrayos of Mattathil family in Vazhoor. He has a BD degree from the Serampore University and pursed his higher studies in Theology at Theological Academy, Leningrad, Russia, states his profile on the Church website. He later took his MTh and PhD from the Oriental Institute, Rome.

Dr Severios was ordained a deacon in 1976 and a priest in 1978.

He is a faculty member of the Orthodox Seminary, Kottayam, the profile states further.