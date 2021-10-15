Kochi: Anitha Pullayil, an earlier acquaintance of fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal, informed Traffic IG G Laxman about the former's arrest on the day of the incident.

Screenshots of Whatsapp chats between the Italy-based Malayali woman and IG have now surfaced. The screenshots of the chats taken on the day of Monson's arrest, September 25, and September 26 are from Anitha's phone. The messages from Laxman were deleted after being read.

G Laxman was earlier accused of interacting with Monson on a regular basis.

In the chat, Anitha mentions that former Kerala Police Chief Lokanath Behera had warned her of Monson's fraud two years ago.

Apparently, the IG thanked her for the information on Monson's arrest and the word of caution following the message. Anitha adds that she will update Laxman with more details the next day.

Anitha's chat also warns the IG that Monson's accomplice Nidhi had a knack of embezzling people.

IG requested transfer of the case

IG Laxman had allegedly requested the transfer of the financial fraud case of Rs 6.5 crores from the district Crime Branch to Cherthala SHO.

Email messages requesting the transfer was forwarded to the complainants by Monson.

In light of the recent developments, the Crime Branch police has decided to record Anitha's statement.

Investigators suspect that Anitha was privy to Monson's financial transactions. The investigating team has also decided to examine her financial dealings. She has been told to reach Kerala for recording her statement.

Though she was known to be a close friend of Monson, police have not found any evidence to link her with Monson's alleged fradulent deals.

Investigators would be recording her statement after collecting more evidence. The woman earlier admitted that she had invited Behera and other officers to Monson's residence at Kaloor in Kochi. She also claimed to have severed ties with him after realising that he was a fraud.

The Crime Branch, however, has not taken her claim at face value. They expressed suspicion that fissures in her personal relationship with Monson made her denounce him.

Anitha earlier told the media that she had helped the complainants in the cheating case. It was found that she used to visit Kerala at regular intervals, and the probe team would be examining whether those visits were to help Monson. It was also suspected that she knew more about Monson's contacts with influential people.