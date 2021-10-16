Kerala on high alert following incessant rains, water levels rise in dams

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will witness heavy rainfall in the upcoming hours due to the low pressure formation's presence above the state.
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has advised people in the southern and central districts to excercise extereme caution. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is also likely in isolated places.
Just now
Heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Kollam district leads to traffic block on Anchal-Ayoor road. MC road submerged in Kattarakkara-Valakathu route.
4 mins ago
Heavy rainfall leads to waterlogging in Ranni
7 mins ago
Three shutters of the Thenmala Parappar dam was raised by 80 centimetres each.
17 mins ago
Landslide obstructs Idukki Santhigram road.
19 mins ago
34 mins ago
Waterlogging has been reported from several parts of Thiruvananthapuram township following the incessant rains since Friday.
34 mins ago
A red alert has been issued in regions surrounding the Kakki Anathodu reservoir. The undercurrent in the reservoir, which is part of the Sabarigiri Hydroelectric Project, had intensified following the heavy rainfall in the past few days.
35 mins ago
A road collapsed on the Kalpalli Kadavu-Erakkottummal Anganawadi route in Kozhikode following heavy rains here.
57 mins ago
A suspected case of landslide was also reported near Malayalappuzha Musliyar College in the district, destroying crops in this area.
58 mins ago
All low-lying areas in Kumbazha region have been submerged in water. Waterlevels are also rising in Kumbazha Malayalppuzha road and Ranni area.
Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts have been experiencing heavy rainfall.
Three shutters of the Thenmala Parappar dam was raised by 50 centimetres each. Water levels have risen in Kakki, Aanathodu dam reservoirs and Pamba, Triveni rivers.
Pathanamthitta district has been witnessing rainfall levels equivalent to 2018 levels. According to unofficial estimates, the district received 10 cm rainfall in the past 12 hours.