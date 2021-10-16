Kerala on high alert following incessant rains, water levels rise in dams

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will witness heavy rainfall in the upcoming hours due to the low pressure formation's presence above the state.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has advised people in the southern and central districts to excercise extereme caution. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is also likely in isolated places.

Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts have been experiencing heavy rainfall.

Waterlogging has been reported from several parts of Thiruvananthapuram township following the incessant rains since Friday.

Three shutters of the Thenmala Parappar dam was raised by 50 centimetres each. Water levels have risen in Kakki, Aanathodu dam reservoirs and Pamba, Triveni rivers.

Pathanamthitta district has been witnessing rainfall levels equivalent to 2018 levels. According to unofficial estimates, the district received 10 cm rainfall in the past 12 hours.