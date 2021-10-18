Idukki, Idamalayar dams to be opened Tuesday; high alert in Idukki, Ernakulam dists

Thodupuzha: With more rain forecast in the coming days, the shutters of the Idukki dam are likely to be opened on Tuesday to release adequate water and avert a crisis.

Water will be released from the dam by Tuesday 11am, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said.

The current water level at the dam is 2,397.38 ft. This is 93.44 per cent of the reservoir's full storage (2,403 ft).

With steady rain in the region, the water level is expected to reach the red alert mark of 2,397.86 ft by 7am on Tuesday.

The Idukki District Collector has urged the public and the authorities to be vigilant.

The Idamalayar dam

The district authorities have also sounded an alert to those who stay in the vicinity of the dam to be very cautious.

Idamalayar dam to be opened

The two shutters of Idamalayar dam will also be opened by 15 cm at 6am on Tuesday, Ernakulam District Collector Jafar Malik has said.

He urged those living on the banks of the Periyar River to take precautions.

The Idamalayar dam water is being released to hold the new water released from the Idukki dam.

Kakki-Ananthodu dam shutters opened

In another development, two shutters of the Kakki-Anathodu dam in Pathanamthitta has also been opened by 15 cm.

Those who live on the banks of the Pamba River, especially in areas near Kuttanad, Kozhencherry, Ranni and Chengannur are likely to be affected.

Sholayar dam shutters opened, high alert in Chalakudy

The shutters of the Sholayar dam have already been opened. The dam water is set to reach Chalakudy areas late on Monday.

Thottapally spillway

One more shutter of the Thottapally spillway in Alappuzha was opened. Now, altogether 36 shutters of the spillway have been opened.

The opening of the remaining four shutters is getting delayed due to ongoing repair work.

Red alert in 10 dams

Kallarkutty (Idukki)

Kundala (Idukki)

Sholayar (Thrissur)

Moozhiyar (Pathanamthitta)

Kakki (Pathanamthitta)

Irattar (Idukki)

Lower Periyar (Idukki)

Peringal Kuthu (Thrissur)

Ponmudi (Idukki)

Pampa (Pathanamthitta)

Mattuppetty (Idukki)

Blue alert

Idamalayar (Ernakulam)