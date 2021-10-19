Kerala couple begins their life journey sailing in a cooking vessel

Alappuzha: A health worker couple who came together during the fight against COVID-19, tied the knot on Monday sailing along in a large cooking vessel through the flooded streets of Kuttanad.

Proving once again that love knows no bounds, not even nature's fury.

The couple's love story came as a pleasant news for the rain-battered Kerala, which has seen tragedy unfold in the last two days that was marked by the despair of death, with bodies being found following the heavy downpour and landslides.

For the newlyweds, Akash and Aishwarya, a large aluminium vessel doubled up as a boat to transport them to the wedding venue.

Akash said theirs was an inter-caste relationship which was opposed by an uncle of Aishwarya and therefore, they had a registered marriage on October 5.

Subsequently, they decided to get married as per Hindu rites without much delay, but most of the temples near his home at Thakazhy were accepting bookings 15 days in advance.

Finally, they found a temple at Thalavady which agreed to host the ceremony on Monday.

It was supposed to be a small event attended only by close friends and family.

However, thanks to their journey in a cooking vessel, now everyone knows about the marriage, Akash said, excited about how the entire episode turned out and the fame that has come with it.

On Sunday Akash got a call from the temple asking whether he was willing to postpone the wedding as the venue was filled with water.

But since both of them are health workers on COVID duty and were unsure when they would get a holiday next to get married, they decided not to postpone it. The temple authorities agreed to make the necessary arrangements to ferry them to the venue.

On Monday, when they reached Thalavady, people were ready with the cooking vessels, which belonged to the temple, to ferry the bride and groom and also the few family members who came with them.

Akash said it was the only option available at such short notice.

With two men holding the cooking vessel for stability, Akash and Aishwarya sat down inside it, and with a cameraman in front, set forth to the venue.

Akash said he was comfortable travelling in the vessel as it was used for transportation in the Kuttanad area, where he had grown up.

During the 2018 floods, this cooking vessel had seen extensive use as a mode of rescuing and transporting those stuck in their homes.

Entering wedlock in a flooded hall adjacent to the temple the couple were joined by a small group of relatives.

Akash and Aishwarya are working at a hospital in Chengannur.

(With inputs from PTI)