These brave do-gooders saved two marooned Mundakayam families using cycle tubes

Mundakayam: The brave attempt by a group of youngsters saved the lives of the members of two families stranded at their houses in the midst of the raging waters that engulfed Puthanchantha locality in Mundakayam in Kottayam district last weekend.

On the fateful day on Saturday, the youths, who swam across the water, could hear cries from the ground and first floors of the houses which were situated adjacent to the river near Puthanchantha. The marooned people, including children and women, were literally screaming for help.

"At first, we were taken aback as we didn't know what to do. But suddenly we all grouped together. We filled air in the cycle tubes bought from nearby shop and made it like a seat using plastic material. We first tried to fill air in a plastic bag, but if failed. But using cycle tubes we managed to bring them to safer places. Old people found it tough to sit on the tube," Shabeer, the team leader, said.

The team, also led was given all support by former Mundakkayam Panchayat president Benny Neyyur.

Four other youths, Shamseer Suhail, Asif and Empic also rescued a few others in the vicinity. Jose, Munthas, Sijo, Biju , Reji and Raju were the other youths who also took part in the rescue operations.

The youths were reluctant to come before the media as they firmly believed that no publicity is needed for doing good work for the fellow beings. But, the continued persuasion from the local people and those who were rescued made them come before the media.

Mundakayam was among the places badly hit by torrential rainfall that caused floods and landslides at the weekend, killing at least three dozen people overall.