VS turns 98 today; father disturbed over rain havoc, says son

Thiruvananthapuram: Today, it is the 98th birthday of Communist veteran and former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan. VS, as he is fondly called by Malayalees, is celebrating his birthday quietly with his close family members at 'Velikkakathu' house in Thiruvananthapuram.

Party comrades and his well-wishers are calling VS over telephone in large numbers to convey their birthday greetings. The top Communist leader receives all this with his trademark smile laced with seriousness.

He has been taking rest for the last two-and-a-half years after he had suffered blood clot in his brain in October 2019. It happened when he reached home from Alappuzha after attending a memorial event of the 1946 Punnapra-Vayalar Left uprising.

Subsequently, he was bedridden for long. But he has now regained his health considerably. But, visitors are not allowed due to his ill-health and the threat of COVID-19.

He listens to TV news regularly. He lends his ear eagerly when newspaper are being read for him.

His son Arun Kumar said that he was disturbed over the news of the latest floods. He went eloquent about the Gadgil committee report. He was an ardent votary of the suggestions made by Gadgil to bring back the natural equilibrium in the Western ghats.

As the chief minister, VS had launched a crusade against illegal resort owners and encroachers in Munnar.

In January 2021, he had resigned from the post of the Chairman of the State Administrative Reforms Committee.

VS Achuthanandan was born on 20 October, 1923.