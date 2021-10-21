Women's Commission intervenes after former SFI leader accuses her parents of kidnapping newborn

Thiruvananthapuram: The State Women's Commission has intervened in a case concerning a 23-year-old woman, who has accused her parents of forcefully taking away her newborn.

KWC chairperson, P Sathidevi, on Thursday sought an immediate report from the state police chief in this regard and decided to summon the accused during its sitting scheduled next month, an official statement said here.

The complainant, Anupama S Chandran, who is the daughter of CPM local committee member P S Jayachandran has accused her parents of taking her baby from a her soon after its birth a year ago.

According to Anupama, the police refused to register a case against her influential family members despite making repeated attempts since April this year.

She has claimed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also did not look into her complaints.

Anupama has alleged that the Council for Child Welfare's General Secretary Shiju Khan had helped the accused to keep her child away. "I detailed everything, from the day I delivered my baby to when it was taken away, in the report. But all that was ignored," said Anupama.

"I firmly believe CWC in complicit in this because had they intervened immediately this wouldn't have happened."

Anupama, who is a former leader of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) is in a relationship with Ajith, who was a DYFI member. Anupama's parents were against the relationship and as the child was born out of wedlock, they had forcefully taken away the boy child, three days after she was discharged from the hospital post delivery.

She left home in April and has been living with Ajith since then. The baby is yet to be traced.

Meanwhile, the police said that a case was registered on Tuesday against six people including her parents, sister and husband and father's two friends, and said the delay happened as they were waiting for the legal opinion.

Multiple charges, under IPC Section 343 (wrongful confinement), 361 (kidnapping from wrongful guardianship), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and so on, were imposed against the accused, they said.

Anupama's father Jayachandran has reportedly admitted that the child was separated from his daughter. However, he maintains that it was done with her consent. Anupama has but claimed that her parents had forced her to sign on a paper.

According to the father's statement, the child was placed in 'Ammathottil', the electric cradle in front of the state-run Child Welfare Centre at Thycaud here last October.

As per the rules of the centre, when they receive a child in the cradle, they would keep it with them for the next two months. he said adding that if no one comes claiming the child's ownership, they would allow the public to adopt the infant.

"We have contacted the Welfare Committee authorities...they have admitted that they received a child on the same day but not ready to reveal anything further as it is against their rules and norms regarding adoption," the police officer added.

(With PTI inputs)