Here are the public holidays announced by Kerala Govt for 2022

The Kerala Government on Thursday declared the public holidays and restricted holidays, under the Negotiable Instruments Act, for next year.
Here is the list of public holidays as decided by the cabinet:
January 26 (Wednesday) – Republic Day
March 1 (Tuesday) – Shivaratri
April 14 – Maundy Thursday, Ambedkar Jayanti
April 15 – Good Friday, Vishu
May 2 (Monday) – Eid ul-Fitr
July 28 (Thursday) – Karkidaka vavu
August 8 (Monday) – Muharram
August 15 (Monday) – Independence Day
August 18 (Thursday) – Sreekrishna Jayanthi
September 7 (Wednesday) – First Onam
September 8 (Thursday) – Thiruvonam
September 9 (Friday) – Third Onam
September 21 (Wednesday) – Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi
October 4 (Tuesday) – Mahanavami
October 5 (Wednesday) – Vijayadashami
October 24 (Monday) – Deepavali
Also, all Sundays and second Saturdays will be public holidays.
Holidays that fall on second Saturdays or Sundays:
January 2 – Mannam Jayanthi
April 17 – Easter
May 1 – International Labour Day
July 9 – Bakrid
August 28 – Ayyankali Jayanthi
September 10 – Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi; Fourth Onam
October 2 – Gandhi Jayanti
October 8 – Milad–i–Sherif
December 25 – Christmas
Restricted holidays:
March 12 – Ayya Vaikunda Swami Jayanthi
August 11 – Avani Avittom
September 17 – Vishwakarma Day
Holidays as per the Negotiable Instruments Act
January 26 – Republic Day
March 1 – Shivaratri
April 1 – Closing of accounts of all commercial and co–operative banks
April 14 – Ambedkar Jayanti
April 15 – Good Friday; Vishu
May 2 – Eid ul–Fitr
August 15 – Independence Day
September 7 – First Onam
September 8 – Thiruvonam
September 21 – Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi
October 4 – Mahanavami
October 5 – Vijayadashami
October 24 – Deepavali
Easter, May Day, Bakrid, Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, Gandhi Jayanthi, Milad–i–Sherif and Christmas, that should have been included in this list, fall either on second Saturdays or Sundays.