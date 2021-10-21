'Thulavarsham' set to make late arrival in Kerala by Oct 26

Thiruvananthapuram: The Meteorology Department has announced that Northeast Monsoon rains, locally known as 'Thulavarsham', will have its spell in Kerala from October 26.

(Thulavarsham denotes rainfall during the Malayalam month of Thulam which corresponds to the months of October-November).

The 'Thula Mazha', which usually arrives by October 1, is delayed by 26 days this time. The Thulamazha lasts till December. But 93 percent of Thulamazha had already been received during the period from October 1 to 20 itself.

The weather bureaus had predicted above average rain in Kerala this time. Dams are brimming and rivers are already overflowing. There is every likelihood of the formation of depressions and whirlwinds over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. Hence, extreme caution has been urged to avert untoward incidents.

The period October to December is referred to as Northeast Monsoon season over peninsular India. Northeast monsoon rains occur in spells of about 3 to 4 days duration. Spells exceeding 4 days are much less (20%). There are at times long spells of dry weather with little or no rain, the India Meteorological Department states.

Pathanamthitta top recipient

In Kerala Pathanamthitta district receives the highest 'Thulavarsham'. The district receives an average 60 cm rain during the period from October 15 to December when the north-eastern monsoon prevails.

But last time, the total rainfall in the district was 53 cm, a 12 percent decrease from the previous year.

Most of the rainfall received by the hilly terrains in Peerumedu drain to two rivers in the Pathanamthitta district.