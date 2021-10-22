Ganja, party drug seized from adventure biker riding non-stop from Bengaluru

Kuruvilangad: A youth who came with drugs worth lakhs of rupees from Bengaluru has been arrested by police.

Abhijith ,21, a native of Veloor, Kottayam, was arrested by police in connection with the case pertaining to the smuggling of 6.6 kg ganja worth more than Rs 7 lakh and 7 gm MDMA synthetic drugs worth Rs 50,000.

The arrest was carried out during the search operation carried out jointly by the Kuravilangad police and anti-narcotic cell at Achichkal area of Monipally on the MC Road in the early morning on Thursday.

Abhijith had reached Aachickal on a high-speed superbike non-stop from Bengaluru. The police said the accused is a rider who often undertook adventure rides to remote hilly terrain including the dangerous roads in Himachal Pradesh.

He was riding the bike at very high speed at the time when police intercepted him on Thursday morning. The search operation along the MC road was carried out on the directions of Vaikom Deputy Superintendent of Police A J Thomas by a team comprising Kurivilangad police station SHO Sajeev Cherian, Kurivilangad Sub-Inspector Thomaskutty George, narcotics cell SI Bijoy Mathew, ASIs R Aji and Sajulal.

The search was carried out based on the information received by Kottayam District Police Chief D Shilpa. The ganja and MDMA which was in crystal form was concealed in a bag.

MDMA is a narcotic substance which is popularly known as party drug and club drug. The police began investigations to get information on the other members of the gang to which the accused belonged.