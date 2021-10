Pathanamthitta: Kerala has reported yet another landslide, this time at Angamoozhy near Kottamanpara here.

Incessant rains in the region have wreaked much havoc here these past days.

Reports have also emerged that a house has collapsed and two cars parked in Kottamanpara were washed away.

The Plappally-Angamoozhy stream has breached its banks leaving Angamoozhy town inundated.

