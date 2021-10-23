Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Most parts of Idukki, Kottayam expected to receive heavy rains on Saturday night

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 23, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Representational image.
Representational image.
Topic | Kochi

Kochi: The Met Department has forecast heavy rains for south Kerala, especially in the districts of Idukki and Kottayam on Saturday night.

Most parts of Idukki, the western side of Kottayam along with parts of Ernakulam district are expected to witness heavy rains with thunderstorms.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department had forecast 'heavy to very heavy' rains for Ernakulam and Idukki districts on the day while except Kozhikode and three other northern districts, the rest of the state was placed on yellow alert.

RELATED ARTICLES

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has forecast 'isolated very heavy rainfall' for Kerala and Mahe on October 26 (Tuesday).

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.