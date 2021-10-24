Heavy rain continues to put Pathanamthitta, Idukki districts on tenterhooks

Pathanamthitta: An unusual amount of rainfall was recorded in the eastern high-range areas of central Kerala on Saturday, keeping the rain-battered regions on tenterhooks.

About 69.5 mm (7 cm) rain was recorded in the automatic rain gauging meter at Seethathodu in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. In Konni, the measurement was 129.5 mm (13 cm) rain. The measurements were recorded in the timeframe between 4pm to 6pm, hinting the area received very heavy rainfall.

In the Angamoozhy forest area in Pathanamthitta, the intensity of rain is suspected to have been much higher, leading to multiple landslides. According to experts, the situation is such that even a light rain in the hilly areas may lead to landslides due to the fragile nature of the already wet soil and rocks.

Though there was a let up in rain by 7pm on Saturday, the satellite images of the hilly areas in the Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts showed the presence of rampant cumulonimbus clouds.

In the automatic weather gauge reader installed at Seethathodu, it was shown that the winds were blowing in the north-west direction.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast 'isolated very heavy rainfall' for Kerala and Mahe on October 26 (Tuesday). Orange alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Wayanad districts on October 26.

Districts where Yellow Alert has been declared:

October 24: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad

October 25: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

October 26: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode

October 27: Kottayam, Idukki, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

A Red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an Orange alert denotes very heavy rains from 11 cm to 20 cm of rains. A Yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.