APP Geena Kumari lied to Brinda Karat about my baby, threatened partner: Anupama

Thiruvananthapuram: Former SFI leader S Anupama Chandran, who is fighting to reclaim her one-year-old son after an apparently illegal adoption process, has come up with serious allegations against T Geena Kumari, a pro-CPM women's rights activist and Additional Public Prosecutor of the Thiruvananthapuram Fast-Track Court.

Geena Kumari tried to create a wedge between myself and my partner Ajith and induced me to give up the child by advising that as per the law I wouldn't be able to get his custody, Anupama alleged.

She also claimed that Geena Kumari had misled CPM politburo member Brinda Karat on the issue.

When the CPM politburo member called up Geena Kumari to enquire about the matter, the latter lied that my baby was lost in abortion, Anupama said.

Anupama further confirmed that Brinda Karat had herself told her about the incident.

She also charged Geena Kumari for threatening her partner after calling him to her place, for taking up the cause of the child.

GEENA KUMARI REFUTES CHARGES

However, Geena Kumari, while refuting the allegations of Anupama, said that she never talked to her, but admitted Ajith had once come to meet her to discuss matters related to his divorce. But she asked him to leave the place as the language he used was not decent.

To the allegation that she misled Brinda Karat, she replied that it was better to cross-check the matter with the former.

Geena Kumari has been very active on pro-CPM public forums ever since the Anupama case has come to the public domain.

Anupama had earlier accused her parents of forcefully taking away her newborn and handing him over to the Child Welfare Committee for adoption. Her partner Ajith, a divorcee, was a former local leader of the CPM and its youth wing Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI).

Anupama's parents were opposed to her relationship with him. She gave birth to a child out of wedlock late last year when in a relationship with Ajith.