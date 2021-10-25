Yellow alert in 11 Kerala districts Monday, Orange alert in 4 on Tuesday

Kottayam: The Met Department has issued a Yellow alert to 11 Kerala districts for Monday while an Orange alert has been issued to Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts for October 26, Tuesday.

For Monday, Yellow alert has been issued to Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad which witnessed heavy showers last week.

A yellow alert means moderate to heavy rain (64.5mm to 115.5mm) can be expected, whereas an orange alert means heavy to very heavy rain (115.6mm-204.4mm) is likely.

"With the likely setting in of northeasterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels over Bay of Bengal and extreme south Peninsular India, the southwest monsoon is likely to withdraw from the entire country during the next 48 hours. Simultaneously, the northeast monsoon rains are also likely to commence over southeast Peninsular India during the next 48 hours," the IMD said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Malappuram and Palakkad districts reported heavy rains resulting in many rivers overflowing. However, there are no reports of any loss of life yet.

Kerala has witnessed heavy downpour on October 15 and 16 resulting in widespread damage to life and property.