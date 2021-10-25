Landslides hit Angamoozhy and Kurumbanmoozhy in Pathanamthitta again

Pathanamthitta: More landslides have been reported in Angamoozhy and Kurumbanmoozhy near Ranni in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district after incessant rains in the region.

The Plappally-Angamoozhy stream has also breached its banks leaving many houses in the region inundated. No causalities reported from the region so far.

According to reports, heavy rains continue to lash Kurumbanmoozhy. Communication and electricity power has been down in the area.

On Saturday, landslides were reported in deep forests near Seethathodu and Angamoozhy. Houses had been damaged and two cars parked in Kottamanpara washed away by flood waters.

The India Meteorological Department had on Sunday issued an orange alert to four districts of Kerala for October 26 and a yellow alert to other districts for Monday. The four districts are Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki. For all other districts exclusing Kannur and Kasaragod, a yellow alert was issued.

The orange alert denotes rainfall of 11-20 cm while a yellow alert means 6-11 cm of heavy rains.

Kerala had witnessed heavy downpour on October 15 and 16 resulting in widespread damage to life and property. Two major landslides were reported in Kottayam's Koottickal and Idukki's Kokkayar.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority, from October 12 to October 18, at least 90 houses have been destroyed in the rains, while 702 partially damaged.

Experts attribute the extreme weather events to various causes, including warming of the seas, unabated development and delayed withdrawal of the monsoon.

The southwest monsoon withdrew from the entire country on Monday, making it the seventh-most delayed retreat since 1975, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Simultaneously, the northeast monsoon rains commenced over southeast Peninsular India bringing rains to Tamil Nadu.