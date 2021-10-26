TVM Mayor plans legal action against Muraleedharan for his defamatory comments

Thiruvananthapuram: Arya Rajendran, Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, is contemplating legal action on Congress leader K Muraleedharan for his defamatory comments.

Rajendran told media persons here on Tuesday that a police complaint has already been filed. "I will check on the status of the complaint filed with the Museum Police and then proceed accordingly," said the Mayor.

Muraleedharan, who had said that 'though the Mayor was beautiful, she utters expletives that would put Kodungallur bharanipaatu to shame', refused to retract his statement.

"But if my statement caused her emotional trauma, I apologise for that," added Muraleedharan, a Member of Parliament, who lost in this year's Assembly polls. He, however, added that the Mayor was "immature".

The controversial statement made during a Congress protest meeting alleging corruption charges on the incumbent city corporation council.

"I am not scared of the complaint, there are plenty of cases against me and this is just another one," Muraleedhran said.

Meanwhile, the Mayor said that the corporation was determined to take action on corrupt officials, who are accused of misappropriating tax money. She said that four of the accused have been arrested so far.