TN drawing maximum quantity water from Mullaperiyar Dam, Stalin tells Kerala CM

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday told Kerala the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam stood at 137.60 ft as on date and informed it was drawing the "maximum quantity" of water as sought by the latter.

The current water level was well within the storage level compliant with the upper rule levels approved by the Central Water Commission (CWC), Chief Minister M K Stalin said, in response to a letter by his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday.

"With reference to Mullai Periyar Dam, we are monitoring the water level closely and the officials from our side are in constant touch with your team. The water level as on today (27.10.2021) at 9.00 am is 137.60 feet, with an inflow of 2300 cusecs."

"We are already drawing the maximum quantity of water through the tunnel in Vaigai dam, as requested in your letter. Currently 2,300 cusecs of water is being drawn through the tunnel to Vaigai basin since 8.00 am today," Stalin said in an official communication to Vijayan.

Vijayan had earlier written to Stalin, requesting him to ensure that maximum quantity of water is drawn from the dam as the reservoir level may reach 142 feet once the torrential rains intensified in Kerala.

He had sought the TN CM's timely intervention in the matter and requested him to give immediate directions to the authorities concerned to ensure that maximum quantity of water is drawn through the tunnel to Vaigai Dam and to gradually release the water downstream.

Stalin further said he has discussed the situation with the officials concerned and directed them to continue to monitor the water levels and regulate the outflow accordingly.

"In addition, I have specifically asked them to share in advance, all the necessary information on water position and release, if any, so that your government can initiate such precautionary measures needed before the release of water," he added.

Stalin assured Vijayan that his government will ensure that the interests of both states and the people are well safeguarded.

The Government of Tamil Nadu and the people were very concerned about the floods and the resultant damages suffered by Kerala and its people in the last 10 days, Stalin said and assured "we will stand with you during these difficult times and would extend any help that is needed for alleviating the sufferings of the people."

"In this regard, I have already instructed the Collectors of the border districts of our state to extend all help and ensure the supply of all items needed for flood relief," he said.