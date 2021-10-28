Mullaperiyar Dam: Maintain water level at 139.5 ft until Nov 11, rules SC

The Supreme Court has ruled the water level at Mullaperiyar Dam should not exceed 139.5 ft until November 11. The apex court was hearing pleas seeking directions for supervising the water level at the century-old dam.

Kerala has been asked to file an affidavit on or before November 8. The state had been contending the rule curve of 142 ft set by Tamil Nadu.

The counsel appearing for Kerala had said that it was "not safe to have the water level as high" as Tamil Nadu was proposing.

Senior advocate Jaideep Gupta appearing for Kerala said: "Please keep in mind, though monsoon is over in rest of the country in Kerala it's beginning now. It will only go up. If the level is already at 142 & it rains in the catchment area, reservoir height will rise. Downstream is all Kerala, upstream is TN."

