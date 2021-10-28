Pathanamthitta sub-treasury employees work standing up as court orders seizure of chairs

Pathanamthitta: The chairs at the Sub-Treasury Office in the Pathanamthitta Mini Civil Station were confiscated on Wednesday after the State Government failed to give additional compensation to a woman as per the court order in a land acquisition case.

The functioning of the sub-treasury office was hit as the employees had to attend to files by standing on their foot for hours.

The court had earlier asked the State Government to pay an additional compensation of Rs 76,384.75 to Omana Amma of Ravimangalathu House at Thonallur in Pandalam over the acquisition of her land for the Kallada Irrigation scheme 25 years ago.

She was granted compensation by the government earlier. But the latest court verdict came in a case filed by Omana Amma for additional compensation by saying that the amount received from the government was inadequate.

The court had ordered the confiscation of 10 chairs and four computers in the sub-treasury office.

The court officials came to the treasury office on Wednesday at 11 am and confiscated the chairs. Luckily enough, they did not take away the computers and hence, the functioning of the office was not completely paralyzed.

With no chairs around, the employees at the office have no option but to stand and work.