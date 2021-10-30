Minister Chinchurani escapes unhurt as car crashes against wall on Thiruvalla Bypass | Video

Thiruvalla: Kerala Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchurani’s official car met with an accident near Thiruvalla Bypass on Saturday morning.

The minister escaped unhurt. No one else was also injured in the mishap which occurred at 7:30am.

The vehicle which was moving at high speed crashed against a wall after the driver applied the brakes and lost control.

The accident happened near the turn towards the Mallappally side.

The minister was on her way from Thiruvananthapuram to Idukki to take part in a programme. After the accident, the minister was taken to the government guest house from where she boarded another vehicle and left for Idukki.