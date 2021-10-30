Yesteryear Malayalam director Crossbelt Mani dies

Yesteryear Malayalam director and cinematographer, K Velayudhan Nair (86) popularly known as Crossbelt Mani passed away, reportedly due to natural causes, at his residence here on Saturday. The funeral is scheduled for Sunday.

He has directed around 40 films in Malayalam and gained the name Crossbelt Mani after the release of his second film by the same name in 1970. This film was inspired by NN Pillai's play and featured Sharada and Sathyan as siblings. It was a box-office hit.

Mani entered the film industry as an assistant cinematographer with Merryland Studios in 1956. He was a part of the studio till 1961.

He made his directorial debut in 1968 with Midumidukki. Some of his other films are Penpuli, Pattalam Janaki,Thimmingalam, Blackmail, Velicham Akale and Penpada. His last film was Devadas released in 1990.