Thottipalam-Wayanad route prone to landslides amid heavy downpour; avoid night travel

Kozhikode: The Kozhikode district collector on Tuesday warned travellers against taking the Thottipalam-Wayanad route at night as the area was prone to landslides.

The hilly areas of Kerala's Kozhikode district experienced heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

Landslides were reported from Kuttiadi Pakranthalam ghat road (churam) and Thamarassery ghat road.

The road through Kuttiadi churam was completely blocked with huge boulders and other debris earlier. Traffic has been partially restored in the area.

KSRTC buses from Wayanad through Thottipaalam region are stranded in the ghat road.

Massive crop loss have been reported following the heavy rainfall here. Many houses were severely damaged.

The region is prone to more landslides. Four houses and their surroundings were flooded.

Kodancheri, Thiruvambadi regions continue to witness heavy rain.

Meanwhile, torrential downpour was also reported from Kottayam district of Kerala.

South India likely to get above normal rainfall in November: IMD

South India is likely to receive above normal rainfall over 122 per cent of its long period average in November, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

Rainfall for November over the South Peninsular India (Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and south interior Karnataka) is most likely to be above normal (>122 per cent of long period average ), it said.

The meteorological department said the causes of disastrous weather episodes included the late withdrawal of the monsoon, a higher-than-normal number of low-pressure systems during the period and the interaction of active western disturbances with low-pressure systems in October.

Nine low-pressure systems, including two cyclones Gulab and Shaheen -, one deep depression and six lows, affected the country during the period.