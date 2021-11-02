Petrol price zooms, reaches an all-time high at Rs 112.70 in Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol prices reached an all-time high after the price per litre increased by 48 paise on Tuesday.

The fuel is now sold for Rs 110.36 in Kochi. There is no change in diesel rate, which remains Rs 103.92 here

Meanwhile, in Thiruvananthapuram, petrol costs Rs 112. 70 and diesel is priced at Rs 106.11 per litre.

Global crude oil price

Crude price has been on a surge, rising over three years high level of over $ 85 a barrel now as global demand remains firm while OPEC+ continues to move slowly on increasing production. Since September 5, when both petrol and diesel prices were revised, the price of petrol and diesel in the international market is higher by around $9-10 per barrel as compared to average prices during August.

National scenario

On Monday, the price of petrol rose to 109.34 a litre and Rs 115.15 per litre in Mumbai.

While petrol had already hit the Rs 100 a litre mark or more in all the major cities in the country, diesel has touched that rate in more than one and a half dozen states.

Diesel rates crossed that level in places ranging from Jalandhar in Punjab to Gangtok in Sikkim. Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and the cost of transportation.

Petrol price has been hiked over 25 times since September 28 and diesel has increased over 28 times since September 24. The rising fuel prices have also led to the increase in the price of everyday commodities in the country.



