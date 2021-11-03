Thiruvanathapuram: The Kerala government announced a few more relaxations in the prevailing COVID-19 restrictions in light of the falling cases of infection and test positivity rate.

Individuals who have recieved one dose of vaccination against the disease will be permitted in movie theatres as per the latest guidelines issued on Wednesday after a meet to review the latest pandemic situation.

The upper limit for wedding guests has been raised to 200. If the wedding is conducted in a closed hall, the number of guests is limited to 100. Up to 200 guests are allowed for weddings conducted in open, ventilated areas.

Kerala had opened its theatres for movie screenings on October 27. Theatres in Kerala, which first closed in March 2020, had reopened later, but much after other states, in January 2021. However, they had to be closed again in mid-April following the second wave of COVID-19.



The state government had earlier directed theatres to permit only those who have taken two doses of vaccines. But the exhibitors' association had requested it to allow entry to even those with a single dose.



Kerala recorded 6,444 fresh COVID-19 cases and 187 related deaths on Tuesday which raised the total number of cases to 49,80,398 and the fatalities to 32,236 since the outbreak of the pandemic early last year.