Groom allegedly attacked by brother-in-law for refusing to convert

Thiruvananthapuram: A newly-wed youth from Chiranyankeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram district was injured when his brother-in-law allegedly attacked for refusing to convert.

Mithun Krishnan, who married Deepthi George, was attacked by Danish George, who is a doctor by profession. A CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral.

According to police, Danish is on the run and his phone location was last traced to Tamil Nadu.

The police have booked a case against Danish under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Mithun is currently undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

It was a love marriage between Mithun and Deepthi and they tied the nuptial note at a temple. Later, a conciliatory talk was held between the relatives of both parties under the mediation of the police.

After Deepthi expressed her resolve to go with Mithun, she was allowed to accompany him.

Last week, Deepthi's parents came to Mithun's house and said that they were ready to conduct the marriage at the church in a grand manner.

As per the arrangement, Mithun and Deepthi went to the church. But, it is alleged that Danish took both of them outside on the pretext of meeting his mother and attacked Mithun on the way.

Deepthi alleged that Mithun was attacked for his refusal of religious conversion.

She said that there was no such agreement for conversion worked out at the conciliatory talks held at the police station. The only understanding was that if she went home, the parents would conduct the marriage at the church.

Meanwhile, Mithun's mother Ambika, in the complaint filed with the police, alleged that his son was called to the beach road for discussions and then was beaten up in the name of religious conversion.