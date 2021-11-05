Malayalam
Attack on Dalit youth at Chirayinkeezhu: Absconding brother-in-law arrested in Ooty

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 05, 2021 06:54 PM IST
Danish George
Mithun Krishnan and Deepthi George. Dr Danish George (right)
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Dr Danish George, main accused in the physical attack on a Dalit youth at Chirayinkeezhu here, who was on the run since the incident was arrested on Friday.

Police had been tracking him using his mobile location, which was last traced to Mettupalayam. Danish was reportedly nabbed on Friday afternoon from a resort at Ooty. He is likely to be brought to the capital soon.

Danish is accused of raising casteist remarks and physically attacking Mithun Krishnan, who married his sister Deepthi George and refused to give in to their demand of religious conversion.

CCTV footage of Danish assaulting Mithun has gone viral. An FIR filed in the case based on a complaint from Mithun's mother Ambika has mentioned 'casteist attack and communal hatred' as the reason behind the assault.

The complaint has non-bailable charges under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Danish.

