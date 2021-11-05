Long-distance travellers worst hit in KSRTC strike; police arrange alternative transport for commuters in TVPM

Thiruvananthapuram: The services of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) have been disrupted as the employees' unions are on a strike demanding revision of wages.

Long-distance travellers who rely on the public transporter are the worst hit as the two-day strike began on Friday morning.

Passengers in southern districts were particularly hit.

Meanwhile, police arranged alternative transport for commuters to hospitals, airport and railway station in Thiruvananthapuram.

The strike has been called for 48 hours by the trade unions after they disregarded Transport Minister Antony Raju's request to call it off.

The Transport Democratic Federation (TDF), which is affiliated to the Indian National Trade Union Congress, is participating in the stir on both days — Friday and Saturday.

The Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) would be organising the protest only on the first day, i.e., Friday (Nov 5).

The INTUC is a pro-Congress trade union, BMS is the labour arm of the RSS and CITU is the CPM's trade union wing.

Earlier, union representatives had conducted several rounds of discussions with the KSRTC management and state government officials demanding a hike in wages.

The management and the government had reportedly promised the unions that an agreement on increasing salaries would be signed after the last round of talks on September 20. However, the negotiations continued till September 24.

The KSRTC Managing Director had not taken part in the discussions and, instead, three executive directors represented the management.

The KSRTC wages have not been revised for the past nine years.

The Kerala University has postponed all theory, practical and entrance exams scheduled for Friday. The new dates will be announced later.