Mullaperiyar dam: Opposition alleges Home department gave clearance for felling trees

Idukki: After Kerala Forest Minister AK Saseendran, the state's Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine also claimed that he was not aware of the permission given to Tamil Nadu for felling of 15 trees downstream of the Baby Dam at Mullaperiyar reservoir.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran has alleged that the permission for felling trees was given by the Home Department, which is helmed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himslef.

Tamil Nadu had sought permission to axe the trees to facilitate the strengthening of the baby dam, even as both the states have been locked in a legal battle over the 126-year-old dam across the Periyar River at Mullaperiyar.

Saseendran had earlier said neither his office nor the office of the chief minister was aware of granting permission to fell trees to the neighbouring state.

Saseendran said the government came to know of the permission granted after the Chief Minister's Office received a letter from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, thanking Kerala for allowing that State to cut down the trees.

Mullaperiyar Baby Dam.

Former KPCC president VM Sudheeran also slammed the decision saying it is against the interests of Kerala and was an irresponsible step by the state government.

Stalin in his letter thanking Pinarayi said he has been informed by his officers of Water Resources Department, the portfolio held by Duraimurugan, that the permission for felling the 15 trees downstream of the Baby Dam at Mullaperiyar Dam has been granted by the Forest Department of Kerala.

Stalin also reiterated Tamil Nadu's commitment to undertake all steps needed to further strengthen the Mullaperiyar Dam and ensure the safety of the people living downstream in Kerala.

He also requested Pinarayi to expedite the other important requests from Tamil Nadu - for granting permission to repair the road between Vandiperiyar and Periyar Dam site and to transport necessary materials.

This was the only land route to the dam site and hence these road works were essential to convey the materials and machinery to carry out the repair and strengthening works, he said.

Amid his state's ongoing standoff with Kerala over the Mullaperiyar dam issue, Duraimurugan had on Friday said the water level in the reservoir would be raised to 152 feet after strengthening the Baby dam.

Both states are at loggerheads over the stability of the century-old structure, with Kerala insisting that it was not strong while Tamil Nadu says that is not the case.