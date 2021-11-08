Malayalam
KPAC Lalitha hospitalised, on recovery path

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 08, 2021 05:22 PM IST
Kochi: Malayalam actress KPAC Lalitha, who was hospitalised at a private hospital here due to health problems, is on the path of recovery.

The actress who had been under treatment at a hospital in Thrissur was moved to Kochi on Sunday for further treatment.

'KPAC Lalitha's condition has improved. Further treatment can be decided only after considering the actress's age and health," General Secretary of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) Edavela Babu told Vanitha.

Though affected by several health issues, the actress is an active presence in many television series.

She also acted in a Tamil film recently. Her condition however, worsened after she returned from the production set of this movie.

The state government has committed financial aid for her treatment. KPAC Lalitha is the chairperson of the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi.

