Tree-felling discussed at joint inspection in Mullaperiyar, Kerala Forest Minister retracts statement

Thiruvananthapuram: The Left Democratic Front (LDF) Government in Kerala is on the back foot in the Mullaperiyar tree-felling issue.

The Kerala Minister for Forests A K Saseendran has now submitted a request to the Assembly Speaker to correct a statement he gave to the House regarding a move to fell trees near the Baby Dam at Mullaperiyar, situated on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.

Saseendran had earlier informed the Assembly that he was unaware of any plan to axe the trees.

However, during the last few days, several documents which revealed that Forest Department officials of Kerala and Tamil Nadu had conducted joint inspections at the Baby Dam in June emerged, indicating that the Kerala Government’s claim was hollow.

One of these documents include a letter from the chief of the Mullaperiyar Supervisory Committee to Kerala’s Secretary for Water Resources.

It says that Forest officials belonging to Kerala and Tamil Nadu had identified, at a joint inspection held on June 11 this year, the trees to be cut in order to facilitate work on strengthening the Baby Dam. Officials from Periyar Tiger Reserve had represented Kerala at the inspection.

Tamil Nadu had launched its efforts to cut the trees by submitting official applications. This was followed by procedures such as meetings at the secretary level. However, the government informed the Assembly that it was in the dark about the move to cut trees.

But after the letter of the dam supervisory panel chief came to light, the Minister initiated steps to change his statement to the Assembly. Saseendran also informed the Chief Minister that his party, NCP, wanted action against the officials who had released the order allowing cutting of trees.

Wildlife Warden under scrutiny over nod to cut trees

Meanwhile, State Chief Wildlife Warden Bennichen Thomas is under scrutiny for reportedly granting Tamil Nadu permission to fell 15 trees growing in the close vicinity of the baby dam.

The major questions are over giving the approval without the sanction of the Central government, and how such a nod could be issued on an issue under the consideration of the Supreme Court.

Thomas argued that the Supreme Court had granted its permission to cut the trees, and the Centre's permission was not required. The government has rejected his argument when it issued an order freezing the official's decision. The order also pointed out that the case was still under the consideration of the apex court and the Central government's approval was necessary to axe the trees.

Mullaperiyar Baby Dam.

VIP dam at Mullaperiyar

Tamil Nadu sought to cut the trees in a bid to reinforce the baby dam prior to increasing the water level in the Mullaperiyar Dam to 152 feet.

It has been argued that the water level at the main reservoir could be 'safely' increased once the baby dam is strengthened.

The Mullaperiyar dam comprises the 152-foot tall and 1,200-foot long main structure, 240-foot long and eight-foot wide baby dam and 240-foot long and 20-foot wide baby dam, and spillways. Of these, the baby dam is facing a major threat since it was constructed without a basement. The 53-ft structure was built on a concrete foundation of 3 ft.

The baby dam was constructed to raise the water level to 118 ft. The initial plan was to construct shutters, but it was altered after digging and a dam was constructed without a proper foundation. Kerala has been pointing out that the baby dam was not constructed on a sound foundation.

When the water level in the main structure is at 142 ft, the baby dam will hold 24 ft of water. Currently, the weak baby dam is the hurdle before Tamil Nadu to increase the water level to 152 ft in the main reservoir.

As many as three huge trees — Bedda Nut (Terminalia bellirica), Malabar Cinnamon (Cinnamomum malabatrum) and Dhaman (Grewia tiliaefolia) — growing close to the baby dam and 24 other trees within 10 metres of the structure should be axed to strengthen the structure.

Once these trees are felled, Tamil Nadu could bring the necessary equipment and raw materials to reinforce the dam. Once the baby dam is reinforced, it could increase the water level at Mullaperiyar to 152 ft.

The Central Government had written to the state demanding measures to strengthen the Baby Dam. The letter in this regard from the Joint Secretary, Jal Shakti Ministry to Kerala’s Additional Chief Secretary T K Jose also said that Kerala should allow Tamil Nadu to repair the approach road to the dam for easing the proposed maintenance work on the structure.

To get around the crisis, the Kerala government has sought legal opinion from the Advocate General.