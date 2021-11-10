IG Lakshman introduced Andhra woman to Monson, acted as middleman

Kochi/Thiruvananthapuram: Even as the Kerala Government suspended Inspector General of Police (IG) G Lakshman from service on Wednesday over aiding the activities of fraudster Monson Mavunkal more evidence has come out proving the role played by the senior Indian Police Service officer.

Manorama News has made public evidence purportedly showing Lakshman's role as a middleman in Mavunkal's business deals. The officer had introduced a woman from Andhra Pradesh to Mavunkal and the trio had met at the Police Club. Their WhatsApp chats and evidence revealing their attempts to sell purportedly unique copies of Bible, Quran, a Ganesha idol and diamonds, too, have been made public.

Lakshman was subjected to disciplinary action by the Home Department on Wednesday based on an inquiry report by Crime Branch Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) S Sreejith. Though several other senior police officers, including former DGP Lokanath Behera, were known to Mavunkal, only the IG went out of his way to assist Monson, the Crime Branch probe found.

Earlier, a probe by the Superintendent of Police in Alappuzha found Lakshman's involvement in transferring the probe in a financial fraud case against Mavunkal to Chethala Circle Inspector, though he was not authorised to do so. Despite a show-cause notice being served for transferring the case, the IG allegedly continued his dealings with Mavunkal.

When questioned later, he explained it as an inadvertent mistake, which the Crime Branch did not take at face value.

Lakshman, hailing from Telangana, was in charge of the Traffic and Internal Security at the police headquarters. The Crime Branch recommended action against the officer even as he was to be promoted as an ADGP in January.

Monson was arrested from his residence in Alappuzha on September 26 based on a complaint that he had cheated six people of Rs 10 crore.