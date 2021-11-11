104-year-old Kerala woman secures 89% in literacy exam

Thiruvanchoor: Kuttiyamma has emerged a local star after securing good grades in the Saksharatha (literacy) exam conducted in the Ayarkunnam panchayat of Kottayam district. The 104-year-old woman scored 89 marks out of 100.

Though she has never studied in a school, Kuttiyamma can read. But did not know how to write. Saksharatha prerak Rehna taught her how to wrote.

Classes were held at her home itself, in the mornings and evenings. After clearing the exam, Kuttiyamma has become eligible to write the class 4 exam.

As soon as the exam started, Kuttiyamma, who is hard of hearing, reminded the invigilators - "Whatever you say, speak out loudly."

The very first question to her was who said the lines - 'Orkuka, Jeevikalaya sarva jeevikalum bhoomiyude avkashikal'? And Kuttiyamma opened her score card with the right answer, Vaikom Muhammad Basheer.

When she was asked to sing the first four lines of any poem in her text book, Kuttiyamma sang the entire song of 'Maveli naadu vaannidum kaalam...'

After the exam, she was asked about how much she would score. Flashing a toothless smile, Kuttiyamma quipped - "I have written all that I know. Now, you put the marks."

Her prompt answer triggered squeals of laughter at the Kunnumpuram Anganwadi.

Kuttiyamma was married off at the age of 16. Her husband T K Konthi, who worked at an Ayurveda shop, died in 2002. Her children are Janaki, Gopalan, Rajappan, (late) Gopi, and Raveendran. Kuttiyamma is currently staying with her son Gopalan.