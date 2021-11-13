Congress workers assault journalists in Kerala

Kozhikode: Journalists who reached a private hotel here on Saturday to cover a closed-door meeting between warring factions of the Congress, were beaten up, allegedly by the party workers.

Mathrubhumi daily photographer Sajan V Nambiar was assaulted and others abused, including a woman journalist as they arrived at the hall where a group of party workers, including former DCC president U Rajeevan Master were taking part in a meeting.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan and Congress DCC president K Praveen Kumar condemned the attack and said the matter will be probed.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been lodged with the Kasaba police station in Kozhikode against the Congress workers for assaulting the media persons.

"From what I came to know, the Congress workers had planned a meeting to commemorate the birthday of Jawaharlal Nehru. We will look into the matter," Kumar told the media and apologised for their "unruly behaviour".

Police have recorded the statement of Nambiar, who has been hospitalised but have not yet registered a case.

Megha, a journalist with Kairali TV, told PTI that Congress workers verbally abused her, attempted to snatch her mobile phone and dragged the Mathrubhumi photographer inside the hall before beating him up.

"Media persons need not worry about doing their job. If anyone from Congress has misbehaved with the journalists, we will take strong action," Satheesan told the media.

Rajeevan Master and other factional group leaders were unhappy with the new leadership of the Congress in the district, which has upset the old guard.