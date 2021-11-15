Malayalam
Kozhikode man slashes bank employee thinking she was 'ex-wife'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 15, 2021 07:35 PM IST
Bank attack
Biju, 47
Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A bank employee at Balussery here was a victim of mistaken identity after a man slashed her at the counter thinking she was his ex-wife.

The assailant Biju, 47, was taken into custody while the victim, Sreeshma, who sustained an injury on her hand, is being treated at the Kozhikode Medical College.

The incident happened afternoon at the Nanminda Co-operation Rural Bank.

According to the Balussery police, Biju, who was separated from his wife for two years, had reached the bank with the intention of harming her.

Biju's wife, an employee at the bank, was on leave and unaware of it he swung the billhook at Sreeshma, who was sat in her place.

