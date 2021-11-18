Kerala seeks TN participation in constructing new dam at Mullaperiyar

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has requested Tamil Nadu to include its representatives in the technical committee studying the possibility of constructing a new dam at Mullaperiyar.

The request was made in a letter sent to Tamil Nadu's Additional Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Dr Sandeep Saxena, a day after the November 1 meeting in the chamber of his Kerala counterpart T K Jose.

The meeting was reportedly held ahead of approving Tamil Nadu's request to fell 15 trees in the vicinity of the baby dam at Mullaperiyar.

Officials in Kerala justified the letter, saying it was sent to ensure Tamil Nadu's cooperation in approving Kerala's long-pending demand for a new dam. Saxena replied, saying that he would take up the matter to the highest level and a cabinet decision would be appropriate in the matter.

Kerala raised the demand for forming a technical committee during a video conference with Tamil Nadu's representatives, reviewing the Parambikulam-Aliyar agreement.

Recently, The Tamil Nadu government has told the Supreme Court that "repeated assertion" by Kerala to seek decommissioning of the 126-year-old Mullaperiyar dam is "wholly impermissible" as the dam has been found to be hydrologically, structurally and seismically safe.

Mullaperiyar dam was built in 1895 on the Periyar river in Idukki district of Kerala.

In a response to an affidavit filed by the Kerala government on the Mullaperiyar dam matter, the state of Tamil Nadu has told the apex court that there is no limit specified for a dam's life and the empowered committee has said it is linked to the inherent health and care through maintenance, repair and rehabilitation.

The repeated assertion of Kerala and petitioners from Kerala in writ petitions filed from time-to-time inter-alia seek decommissioning of the existing dam and construction of a new dam, which is wholly impermissible in the light of judgment of this court on the safety of the dam, the Tamil Nadu government has said.

The dam has been found to be hydrologically, structurally and seismically safe, it said.