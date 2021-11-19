Ray of hope for Keralite Nimisha Priya on Yemeni death row

New Delhi: In a minor relief for Keralite Nimisha Priya who is facing death sentence in Yemen, an Appeal Court there has allowed her to employ a translator during the trial proceedings over the case pertaining to the murder of an Yemeni national.

A native of Kollengode in Palakkad district, Nimisha is now languishing in a Yemeni jail. She has been convicted for choking to death a Yemeni in a water tank.

A social worker in Yemen, Samuel Jerome, told Manorama News that the Yemen court's decision would pave the way for a fresh hearing with regard to her self-admission of doing the crime. He said that this was the first time that she was getting legal relief once the trial began in 2017.

It was Samuel who had first informed through Manorama News channel that the woman was facing the death sentence in Yemen. He said the Yemen court was convinced that she didn't know the Arabic language.

Now, chances have brightened up for a fresh hearing in the case regarding self-admission of crime. The trial court's verdict on the death sentence was based on her self-admission of guilt.

Jerome said that he had met her in the jail along with Indian Embassy representative Nafa and held discussions with her for roughly one-and-a-half hours. He said no decision had been taken on giving blood money to the family of the slain person, Talal Abdo Mahdi.

Jerome said that though he had met Thalal's family once, he had not discussed the matter of blood money as the tribal rules do entertain discussing such things directly to the family of the slain person.

He said the Indian Embassy in Yemen was giving all help to Nimisha in running the case once the new Ambassador took over the reins of the Embassy.