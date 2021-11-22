Irregularities at Kizhakkambalam grama panchayat? Vigilance dept conducts raids

Kochi: The Vigilance Department conducted inspections at the Kizhakkambalam Grama Panchayat in Ernakulam district on Monday.

The panchayat, regarded as a model one for its various development activities, is governed by the political outfit Twenty20 backed by the commercial organisation Kitex.

The Vigilance team from Ernakulam arrived here in the afternoon and conducted checks in the Engineering department.

The inspection comes in wake of complaints that there are irregularities in several road construction projects.

Other departments are also reportedly being scrutinised.

Kizhakkambalam Panchayat president Mini Ratheesh has lashed out at the Vigilance Department for not giving prior notice for the inspections.

Kitex-backed Twenty20 came to power here on the back of several infrastructure projects in the village, such as roads and drinking water.

They swept 17 of the 19 wards in the 2015 panchayat elections and 18 of the 19 wards in the 2020 panchayat elections.

Kitex and the Kerala government have been at loggerheads with each other over a slew of issues.

Earlier this year, Kitex MD Sabu M Jacob had alleged that the State was needlessly interfering in the affairs of his company, one of the largest garment manufacturers in the world.

He cited the regular raids that various departments of the State conducted at his business sites that disrupted the workflow to stress his point.

Amid government backlash against his allegations, Jacob backed out of an investment deal with the Kerala government and announced that he was investing Rs 1,000 crore in Telangana.