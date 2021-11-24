This is really painful, says Andhra couple who returned Anupama's baby; blame Kerala CWC for deceit

Vijayawada: The three-month-long bonding of the teacher couple from Andhra Pradesh with the boy given for adoption by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) was finally severed forever with the announcement of the DNA results that former SFI leader Anupama is the boy's original mother.

The foster parents from Andhra Pradesh have lost their final hopes too. Now, they have only one appeal. "We can't bear this agony. This is really painful. At least, we should get some solace. Give us another child," the husband and wife from Vijayawada said in unison.

The foster parents had lost their mental peace from Day 1 when they came to know about the controversy in Kerala over the parenthood of the boy. "The authorities have been cruel to a mother. How can we suppress the pain," the wife, who is a teacher at a private college, asked. The parents blamed the authorities of Kerala for putting them in such distress.

"The boy was at first reluctant to go to the hands of officials who came to take him back to Kerala. The baby was crying when he was taken away from me. Didn't the foster mother give love and care for a child? Is it only a real mother, who can do it? She asked in a choking voice.

Her husband said that the little boy was very smart and intelligent. "He became very close to us. She used to take him on her shoulders all the time. The boy became very close to my wife. He was so precious to us. But fate had it like that," the husband found it hard to suppress his emotions.

"The biggest mistake the officials of Kerala made was to hide everything from us. We went to Kerala to accept the boy in August. The real mother had come up with the claim in April itself. Why did these officials hide the real truth from us? Why did they give us this much agony? They could have told us about the real facts and given us another child. We had been punished for no fault of ours," the foster parents said.

The residents from Vijayawada waited patiently for four years for the adoption process. They gave the names of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala as the States preferred for adoption. Since there has been a long waiting list in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, they finally opted Kerala for adoption.

It might be recalled that dramatic scenes occurred when the official team from Kerala reached their house in Vijayawada the other day to take back the baby. The teacher couple gave the baby an emotional farewell at their home. They gave the child new sets of dresses along with other gifts.