Mofia's collegemates taken into custody for demanding action on CI; Crime Branch to probe

Kochi: At least 17 colleagues of LLB student Mofia Parvin, who committed suicide the other day alleging domestic violence, were taken into custody for staging a protest before the Aluva SP Office on Thursday.

The students, most of whom were in their uniforms, shouted slogans before the SP Office for nearly 30 minutes.

The students, who demanded action against Circle Inspector CL Sudheer, whose indifference toward the case had resulted in the suicide of Mofia, have alleged that the police officers were unwilling to register their complaint.

Crime Branch to probe

The probe into the allegations over the death of Mofia Parvin was on Thursday handed over to the district Crime Branch.

A special team has been formed with DySP Rajeev given charge of the investigation.

It is understood that the initial enquiry will be based on the suicide note left by the deceased, who had accused her husband and in-laws of harassment.

However, it is unsure if the probe will be extended to the allegations levelled against CI Sudheer.

Earlier, Congress activists stepped up its protest in front of the SP Office. The opposition that had staged a sit-in there on Wednesday, intensified their protest resulting in the police firing water cannons and tear gas.

The protestors allegedly threw stones and rotten eggs at the police personnel.

The DCC that withdrew the SP Office protest later, informed that it will continue the sit-in before the Aluva Police Station demanding the suspension of the CI. The accused CI was transferred to the police headquarters on Wednesday.

Women's Commission demands action

Meanwhile, P Sathidevi, chairperson of Kerala State Women's Commission on Thursday demanded action on the accused police officers.

With more complaints coming up against the accused CI, Sathidevi has called for strict action against the officer.

She also said that the matter will be brought to the attention of the chief minister.