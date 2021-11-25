Seepage from Mullaperiyar Dam goes up, 2 lakh litres get leaked every day

Thiruvananthapuram: The seepage from the controversial Mullaperiyar Dam is increasing over time, and has gone up to 2 lakh litres a day when the water level in reservoir touched 139.85 feet, an affidavit Tamil Nadu submitted to the Supreme Court revealed.

The seepage data included in the affidavit states 138.777 L was leaking through the dam's two galleries per minute, up from 129.447 L recorded two weeks ago. The seepage was just 89 L five per minute five years ago.

The affidavit was submitted based on a Supreme Court directive. Seepage data is the estimate of the downward infiltration and lateral movement of water from a source of supply, such as a reservoir.

The galleries are located at heights of 10 and 45 ft from the dam's base. The data included in the affidavit was on the seepage recorded from November 8 to 14.

According to the data recorded on November 14, 107.025 L leaked per minute through the gallery at 10 feet, while the other one leaked 31.752 L.

The seepage would increase once the water level reaches the 142 ft mark, the data revealed. Tamil Nadu has been recording the seepage since the dam has been under its control. Kerala has been copying the data provided by Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the seepage per minute from the arch dam at Idukki is merely 38 L, that is, 54,720 L a day.