CI Sudheer suspended over Mofia suicide

Kochi: Aluva Station House Officer (SHO) and Circle Inspector CL Sudheer has been suspended from service amid growing clamour for disciplinary action over his conduct with law student Mofia Parvin and her father who approached him over a domestic violence case early this week.

Sudheer has been in the eye of a storm after it emerged that his reluctance to register a case and his overbearing conduct demoralised Mofia to such an extent that she killed herself, before blaming Sudheer, her husband and in-laws in her death note.

A day after the suicide of a 21-year-old law student, who left behind a note blaming her husband, in-laws and a police officer for her taking the extreme step, the inspector in question was on Wednesday relieved from his post as SHO and directed to report before the State police chief.

In her suicide note, Mofia Parveen, a third year law student, had alleged that the officer, C L Sudheer, had misbehaved with her when she went there with her father to give her statement regarding her complaint of dowry harassment and domestic violence against her husband and in-laws.

According to Mofia's father, he went to the station on Monday with his daughter and she had made it clear before going there that she does not want her submission to be recorded in her husband's presence.

However, the officer spoke to them in her husband's presence and also spoke inappropriately and rudely to him and his daughter, the father told media and added that it was the officer's conduct which demoralised her.

After returning home, she was worried whether the police would take any action in view of the officer's conduct at the station, the father of the student had claimed and said that she hanged herself in her room later that day.

The Kerala State Women's Commission on Thursday sought a report from the police department over Sudheer's role. P Satheedevi, chairperson of the Women's Commission, told the media that the manner in which the officer handled complaints has given rise to many complaints.

Congress workers had also staged a vehement protest in front of the police station on Thursday seeking action against the erring officer.

Now, a teacher raises complaint against inspector Sudheer

Kochi: More complaints have been raised against police inspector Sudheer, who has been in the eye of a storm following a law student's suicide in Aluva.



A teacher from Kollam has complained that she was insulted and faced verbal abuse when she went to the police station with a complaint. Sudheer often pressurised to settle cases with political support.

Beena Mohanan, who resides at Anchal in Kollam, is one of the several people who have complained against C L Sudheer. In September 2019, Beena had gone to the Anchal station to give her statement about an accident that happened due to the negligence of an auto driver.

But police inspector Sudheer allegedly tried to settle the complaint. When she refused to give in, she was rebuked before the accused. Her husband Mohanan was also verbally abused. Beena added that some comrades were also at the police station then. When the case was taken up in court, the wrong report was handed over, she said.

Demands have also been raised to re-examine most of the cases during the time when Sudheer was on duty at the Anchal station.